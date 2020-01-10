LSU Has Reportedly Changed Mind About Classes Monday, Tuesday

Almost the entire state of Louisiana will be watching the national championship game between Clemson and LSU on Monday. Fortunately for students at LSU, they won’t have to worry about school the next few days.

Initially, the belief was that LSU wouldn’t cancel classes the day of or after the game. Well it turns out those plans have changed.

According to The Reveille, the LSU Board of Supervisors is expected to cancel classes on Monday and Tuesday for the championship game.

The title game hasn’t even begun yet, but this seems like a win for students at LSU. They’ll now have a few extra days off before they officially start the spring semester, something that had been set for Monday.

Dreading going back to school Monday? Well, you're in luck! LSU Board of Supervisors cancels classes Monday and Tuesday due to the Championship Game! https://t.co/U0prU7MlSw — The Reveille (@lsureveille) January 10, 2020

All the details surrounding this development from the LSU board will emerge fairly soon. Make no mistake though, most of the students will be spending the next few days preparing for Monday night.

The Tigers are hoping to claim their first title since the 2007 season. It’s been a magical ride for Ed Orgeron’s squad, which includes a statement win over Alabama on the road and a blowout victory against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.

Kickoff for the national championship is at 8 p.m. ET from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Fans can watch all the action unfold on ESPN.

[The Reveille]