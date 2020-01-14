ESPN’s 2nd Half Prediction For LSU vs. Clemson

It took over two hours, but we’ve reached halftime of the national championship game. LSU leads Clemson 28-17 after scoring a touchdown very late in the half.

Ed Orgeron’s Tigers will get the ball back to start the second half. They have a huge opportunity to open things up, after bouncing back from a 17-7 deficit.

Clemson jumped out to that 10-point lead with 10:38 left in the second quarter, after a monster touchdown run by Tee Higgins. That was the first double-digit deficit for LSU all season.

It didn’t last long. Just over a minute of game time later, Joe Burrow punched one in from three yards out to cut things to 17-14. That came after a back-to-back 16 and 56 yard passes to Ja’Marr Chase, who has eaten A.J. Terrell and Clemson’s secondary alive today.

He has six catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Burrow is 16-for-28 for 270 yards and three touchdown throws, with eight runs for 55 yards and the fourth LSU touchdown.

Per ESPN’s FPI, Clemson’s win probability was up to 77.5-percent after the Higgins touchdown to go up 17-7. Now, after LSU’s 21-0 run, Burrow and company’s win probability is at 81.5-percent. What a difference 10:38 can make.

You obviously can’t count out Clemson yet. The team rallied from a 16-point deficit against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, and is great at halftime adjustments.

They’re also as experienced as it gets. Many of these players have been in this game multiple times.

We should have a great second half coming up.

