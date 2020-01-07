The Bets Coming In For LSU vs. Clemson Are ‘Lopsided’

LSU football has been a fan-favorite all year, even outside of the Tigers’ base. Head coach Ed Orgeron and quarterback Joe Burrow are both very easy to root for, and the team plays a fun brand of football.

It helps that the team hasn’t won a title in a while. Nick Saban and Les Miles both captured national championships with the school, but the most recent was back in 2007, over a decade ago.

With a dominant offense, bettors appear to favor LSU over Clemson, the more proven program with two recent national championships under its belt. Per ESPN gambling writer David Payne Purdum, both the number of bets and the percentage of total money wagered on the game are very lopsided.

At William Hill sportsbooks, LSU is currently being taken in 82-percent of bets, with a whopping 89-percent of money wagered coming in on Coach O’s team.

Betting on national championship game continues to be lopsided on LSU:

• 79% of bets, 81% of money wagered on LSU at Caesars Sportsbook.

• 82% of bets, 89% of money wagered on LSU at William Hill books. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) January 7, 2020

There isn’t a ton of value on LSU right now, unless you expect a blowout.

After the College Football Playoff semifinal games, the team opened as a five-point favorite at most sportsbooks. That number ballooned up to six points pretty quickly.

Things have leveled off a bit, and Louisiana State is currently at -5.5 at Caesars via ESPN, so it hasn’t left that general range. If you want to bet against the public right now, though, Clemson is your team.

LSU and Clemson will play for the national title next Monday, January 13.

