LSU Makes College Football History In Blowout vs. Oklahoma

It is impossible to overstate just how good LSU’s offense has been this year. Tonight’s throttling of Oklahoma football is just the latest in a series of incredible performances.

We’ve seen Heisman winners falter in the College Football Playoff before. That is certainly not the outcome tonight for Joe Burrow.

The 2019 winner has 455 yards and seven passing touchdowns, along with a rushing touchdown midway through the third quarter. He had over 400 passing yards and the seven scores in the first half.

With his performance, Burrow has gone over 5,000 yards through the air. As of this writing, he’s at 5,170 for the season. There’s a very good chance his night is done, up 56-21.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has 1,304 yards as of now. He has just two carries for 14 yards tonight as he deals with a hamstring injury. Obviously, his services haven’t been needed much tonight with Burrow dealing.

With 61 yards on the night, Ja’Marr Chase is up to a team-high 1,559 through the air this season. Justin Jefferson has cut down his lead a bit though, and has 1,413 yards, with 206 tonight.

With all of that, LSU is now the first team in college football history with a 5,000 yard passer, a 1,000 yard rusher, and a pair of 1,000 yard receivers.

#LSU is now the first and only team in college football history to feature a 5,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher and two 1,000-yard receivers in the same season. @LSUfootball — Michael Bonnette (@LSUBonnette) December 28, 2019

We’ve seen some incredible offenses in recent years, but this LSU one has to rank right up there with the best. The balance is absolutely incredible, and they’ve shredded just about every team that has lined up against them.

The Tigers are set to face the Ohio State-Clemson winner in the national championship in New Orleans on January 13, barring a wild collapse and comeback. Those two teams face off after this game wraps up on ESPN.

[Michael Bonnette]