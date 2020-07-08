LSU Commit’s Reaction To Championship Ring Reveal Is Going Viral

LSU football revealed its three championship rings on Tuesday. The reveal sparked an awesome reaction from one of the Tigers’ 2021 commits.

The Tigers’ SEC Championship, Peach Bowl and national championship wins earned the team a whole lot of new bling this off-season.

Projected 2020 starting quarterback Myles Brennan showed his new rings off in a tweet Tuesday evening. LSU football itself posted a new video to put the brand-new hardware on display.

LSU 2021 QB commit Garrett Nussmeier is loving the team’s new rings. The four-star recruit had a hilarious reaction to the team’s championship bling, as seen in the tweet below.

Perhaps Garrett Nussmeier can win a few championship rings of his own during his time with the Tigers in future years. The four-star recruit out of the state of Texas is one of the best signal-callers in his class.

But first, Myles Brennan is set to assume the starting position for the Tigers this upcoming season. He has gigantic shoes to fill. 2019 Heisman winner Joe Burrow had a legendary season – a season many consider one of the best of all-time. Brennan doesn’t have to try and duplicate Burrow’s production, though. The Tigers have enough weapons to contend for another SEC title in 2020.

Not too many teams can earn three championship rings after just one season. But LSU will look to repeat the feat later this year.