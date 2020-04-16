LSU Could Make History During The 2020 NFL Draft

LSU football made plenty of history this past season. The Tigers won their first national championship since 2007, putting forth a dominant, all-time offensive attack in the process.

Joe Burrow led the way for LSU at quarterback. He had one of the great seasons in college football history, passing for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He won the Heisman Trophy, and then somehow raised his game in the College Football Playoff.

Burrow is set to be the No. 1 overall pick. The Cincinnati Bengals are widely expected to bring the Athens, Ohio native—and former Ohio State Buckeye—back to his home state to launch his NFL career. He is far from the only Tiger who will go in the NFL Draft next week.

In fact, LSU could be looking at a record NFL Draft. As ESPN’s Field Yates points out, Ohio State holds the record for selections in a single NFL Draft, with 14 back in 2004. LSU could cruise past that mark next week.

Since the seven-round format was adopted in 1994, the most players taken from one school in a single draft is 14 from Ohio State in 2004. This year, @LSUfootball had 16 Combine invites and has 14 of Scouts Inc.'s top 200 players. A potentially historic class from the Tigers. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 16, 2020

16 LSU players attended the NFL Scouting Combine in February. Obviously there is no guarantee that all will be selected, but if a player is invited to the Combine, they have a pretty good chance.

QB Joe Burrow

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

WR Justin Jefferson

TE Thaddeus Moss

TE Stephen Sullivan

OL Saahdiq Charles

OL Lloyd Cushenberry

OL Damien Lewis

DL Rashard Lawrence II

LB K’Lavon Chaisson

LB Michael Divinity

LB Jacob Phillips

LB Patrick Queen

DB Grant Delpit

DB Kristian Fulton

LS Blake Ferguson

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 23. The event will run through Saturday, the 25th, and will be held entirely virtually.

The first round begins at 8 p.m. ET.