LSU Could Make History During The 2020 NFL Draft

Joe Burrow and LSU football celebrates winning the college football playoff national title.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Joe Burrow of the LSU Tigers raises the National Championship Trophy with Ed Orgeron, Grant Delpit #7, and Patrick Queen #8 after the College Football Playoff National Championship game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The LSU Tigers topped the Clemson Tigers, 42-25. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

LSU football made plenty of history this past season. The Tigers won their first national championship since 2007, putting forth a dominant, all-time offensive attack in the process.

Joe Burrow led the way for LSU at quarterback. He had one of the great seasons in college football history, passing for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He won the Heisman Trophy, and then somehow raised his game in the College Football Playoff.

Burrow is set to be the No. 1 overall pick. The Cincinnati Bengals are widely expected to bring the Athens, Ohio native—and former Ohio State Buckeye—back to his home state to launch his NFL career. He is far from the only Tiger who will go in the NFL Draft next week.

In fact, LSU could be looking at a record NFL Draft. As ESPN’s Field Yates points out, Ohio State holds the record for selections in a single NFL Draft, with 14 back in 2004. LSU could cruise past that mark next week.

16 LSU players attended the NFL Scouting Combine in February. Obviously there is no guarantee that all will be selected, but if a player is invited to the Combine, they have a pretty good chance.

  • QB Joe Burrow
  • RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  • WR Justin Jefferson
  • TE Thaddeus Moss
  • TE Stephen Sullivan
  • OL Saahdiq Charles
  • OL Lloyd Cushenberry
  • OL Damien Lewis
  • DL Rashard Lawrence II
  • LB K’Lavon Chaisson
  • LB Michael Divinity
  • LB Jacob Phillips
  • LB Patrick Queen
  • DB Grant Delpit
  • DB Kristian Fulton
  • LS Blake Ferguson

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 23. The event will run through Saturday, the 25th, and will be held entirely virtually.

The first round begins at 8 p.m. ET.

