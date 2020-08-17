LSU’s defense took a hit on Monday afternoon as one the Tigers’ best defensive backs announced he’s opting out of the 2020 season.

Senior safety Kary Vincent Jr. won’t suit up for the Tigers this season. The talented defensive back announced on Monday he’s opted out of the 2020 season. Vincent will begin his training for the NFL combine next year ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Vincent’s decision could start a trend of similar decisions within college football. Top 2021 NFL Draft prospects have to consider the risk associated with playing in the unprecedented 2020 season. Vincent clearly feels opting out is in his best interest.

Vincent had a breakout year for the Tigers last season, compiling 47 tackles and four picks. Some consider the LSU safety one of the best safeties in the 2021 draft class. He’ll spend the next few months training for the NFL combine ahead of the 2021 draft.

Vincent is clearly grateful for his time spent at LSU and playing for head coach Ed Orgeron.

“First, I would like to thank Coach Orgeron, the coaching staff and LSU for helping me mature for helping me develop as a player and a person, both on and off the field,” Vincent wrote on Twitter. “. . . With thoughtful prayer and lengthy discussions with my family, we feel that it is in my best interest to opt out of my final year at LSU and begin training for the NFL Combine. . . . I will always be Forever LSU.”

This is a big loss for the LSU defense this season. But you can’t knock Vincent for focusing on his future in the NFL.