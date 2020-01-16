LSU Did Not Finish No. 1 In ESPN’s SP+ Rankings

LSU finished 15-0 and injected itself into the conversation of who was the greatest college football team of all time. However, the Tigers didn’t finish No. 1 in at least one set of final rankings.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly unveiled his final SP+ rankings for 2019 this afternoon. If you’re unfamiliar with SP+, it is “a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency” that is “predictive and forward-facing.”

It isn’t intended to measure a team’s resume or crown a champion, and LSU only finished No. 2 in the last SP+ of the season. Ohio State finished No. 1.

Alabama, Clemson and Georgia rounded out the top five.

FINAL 2019 SP+ RANKINGS * Predictive rankings remain anti-social

* LSU finished the year about as hot as any team’s ever been

* Ohio State was really good too

* Please don’t yell at me while I’ve got a coldhttps://t.co/ohFRm7otSx — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) January 16, 2020

There are going to be a lot of people who see this and immediately dismiss SP+, but the metric has been an effective way of analyzing and comparing teams.

It just so happens that the numbers here will cause the rankings to look a little different than the actual final polls will.

You can view the entire SP+ rankings here.