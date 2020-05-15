LSU Dismisses Former 4-Star LB From Football Team

Three months ago, the LSU Tigers suspended linebacker Donte Starks for an off-field incident. According to nola.com, the former four-star recruit was arrested by narcotics detectives on gun charges.

Starks was not in possession of any drugs at the time of his arrest. The report also states that he “ignored several verbal commands to stop.”

During the 2019 season, Starks only appeared in three games. He didn’t make much of an impact on the field as a freshman, but with three years of eligibility left the hope was that he’d eventually play a major role for LSU’s defense.

However, that will not be the case for the Louisiana native. On Friday, head coach Ed Orgeron announced the team’s final decision regarding Starks. It turns out that he has been dismissed from LSU’s football program for violating team rules.

Starks commented on this situation back in February, saying “I was in the wrong place at the wrong time, thinking I was safe and thinking the person I was around was my real friend, we all make mistakers right? I was put in a bad situation, I can’t help that now it already happened. If I can go back to that day to change the whole day, I would!”

Perhaps there’s more to this situation than meets the eye. Either way, the Tigers have decided to move on from Starks.

With three years of eligibility remaining, we’ll see if another program takes a chance on the former four-star linebacker.