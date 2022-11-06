LSU Fans Are Furious Over Reversed Fumble Recovery Call

Momentum has been swung in Alabama's favor out in Death Valley this Saturday night.

LSU has had complete defensive domination over the Crimson Tide through two quarters of play.

The Tigers appeared to continue that domination with a fumble recovery late in the second quarter.

However, after replay review the officiating crew deemed it wasn't a fumble recovery because the LSU defender didn't have complete possession of the football before Alabama tight end Cameron Latu, who was out of bounds, touched the football.

"This isn’t a fumble recovery because the man out of bounds touched the ball while lsu already has 2 hands on the ball…," said Jsh MIton.

"The reversal of that fumble from #LSU is the biggest bullshit call I've ever seen. Why should that player who is out of bounds be able to effect a play that is still in bounds. Plus the whole possession thing is bullshit too," said Bob Cyphers.

"That LSU Alabama fumble reversal has to be the worst/stupidest rule in college football, there’s no way that’s not LSU’s ball," said Luke Evangelista.

Alabama would go on to tack on a field goal during the drive to make it a 7-6 game at the half.

You can watch the second half of tonight's SEC primetime game on ESPN.