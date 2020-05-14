LSU Fans Are Loving QB Myles Brennan’s Latest Tweet

There are no bigger shoes to fill heading into the 2020 college football season than those left by former LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, had perhaps the greatest college football quarterback season of all-time in 2019. He put up historical passing numbers on way to a Heisman Trophy and College Football Playoff national championship.

The former Ohio State transfer is now in the NFL, though, and LSU will be led by a new quarterback in 2020.

Myles Brennan is that new quarterback. The former four-star quarterback has been with the Tigers since 2017. He’s ready for his starting opportunity.

“Hop on the (Brennan) bandwagon. Let’s go,” LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger told reporters.

Brennan is ready to go, too.

“It’s time,” he tweeted.

As noted by 247Sports, quarterbacks replacing No. 1 overall draft picks have had a lot of success recently:

2019 Jalen Hurts (Following Kyler Murray) — Finished second for Heisman Trophy, more than 5,100 passing and rushing yards, 52 touchdowns

2018 Kyler Murray (Baker Mayfield) — Won the Heisman Trophy, more than 5,300 total yards, 54 combined touchdowns

2015 Vernon Adams (Marcus Mariota) — 179.1 passer rating, 64.9 completion percentage,2,643 yards, 26 touchdowns, six interceptions.

2012 Nick Florence (Robert Griffin III) — almost 4,900 total yards, 43 combined touchdowns

2011 Barrett Trotter/Clint Moseley (Cam Newton) — almost 2,000 passing yards,16 touchdowns, nine interceptions

If Brennan can have a season like that in 2020, the Tigers could look to repeat their team success.

What are you expecting from Brennan this fall, LSU fans?