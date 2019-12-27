LSU Fans Have Already Drank The Team Hotel Out Of Beer Bottles

LSU fans have a reputation for drinking the places they visit dry. With the Tigers vying for a national title, Atlanta might not have been prepared for their visitors from the Bayou.

The Atlanta Marriott Marquis is serving as the team hotel, so plenty of fans have booked rooms there. The hotel bar needs to get its distributor on the phone.

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the LSU team hotel is already completely out of bottled beer. The Peach Bowl between the Tigers and Oklahoma doesn’t kick off until 4 p.m. ET tomorrow.

The lobby restaurant of the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, #LSU’s designated team hotel, has already run out of bottled beer. It is 5 pm. Kickoff is in 25 hours. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 27, 2019

That is impressive, but not even the most impressive drinking feat that the Tiger fans have had this season.

Back in September, visiting fans completely drank Vanderbilt Stadium out of alcohol before halftime. That was after doing the same to a nearby Nashville bar by 9 a.m. the morning of the game.

Obviously, in-stadium drinks are a relatively new thing for SEC schools. Bars hosting major fan bases like LSU’s ahead of their biggest game in nearly a decade should probably be a bit more prepared, but LSU fans have a special talent for imbibing.

The Tigers and Sooners face off in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The winner will take on the Ohio State-Clemson winner for the national championship on Jan. 13.

[Ross Dellenger]