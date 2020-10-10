LSU Fans Aren’t Happy With Defensive Coordinator Bo Pelini

Bo Pelini’s second stint as LSU’s defensive coordinator could be going better…

The Tigers (1-1) are taking on Missouri on Saturday afternoon. The two SEC programs are heading into halftime tied, 24-24.

Missouri’s offense has had its way with LSU’s defense, as quarterback Connor Bazelak has thrown for 171 yards and one touchdown, while the Tigers have added 111 rushing yards and two scores.

It’s still early in the season, but LSU’s fan base appears to be pretty unsatisfied with Pelini’s defense.

“Bo Pelini doesn’t need to wait until after the game to apologize to Ed Orgeron. He can go ahead and start now,” one LSU fan tweeted.

Bo Pelini doesn’t need to wait until after the game to apologize to Ed Orgeron. He can go ahead and start now. — Ron Higgins (@RonHigg) October 10, 2020

“Someone should count the number of holes in the wall in the visitor’s locker room before Bo Pelini gets in there at halftime so an accurate repair bill can be sent to LSU,” Missouri writer Joe Walljasper added.

Someone should count the number of holes in the wall in the visitor’s locker room before Bo Pelini gets in there at halftime so an accurate repair bill can be sent to LSU. — Joe Walljasper (@JoeWalljasper) October 10, 2020

LSU’s offense hasn’t been much better, as the Tigers’ offense stalled late in the second quarter after looking good early.

Meanwhile, Missouri has scored on all but one true drive that it hasn't turned the ball over. It's 24-24 at half. And the buzz word every #LSU fan will be watching for in the second half for Bo Pelini's defense: adjustments. https://t.co/8ZWr67CMgI — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) October 10, 2020

It’s clearly somewhat of a rebuilding year for the LSU program, as the Tigers have to replace a ton of starters from the 2019 national champion team.

Still, fans are expecting a lot more from the Bo Pelini-led defense.