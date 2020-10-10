The Spun

LSU Fans Aren’t Happy With Defensive Coordinator Bo Pelini

Bo Pelini during his first LSU football stint.NEW ORLEANS - JANUARY 07: Defensive coordinator Bo Pelini of of the Louisiana State University Tigers celebrates with Harry Coleman #24 after Coleman recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the AllState BCS National Championship on January 7, 2008 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Bo Pelini’s second stint as LSU’s defensive coordinator could be going better…

The Tigers (1-1) are taking on Missouri on Saturday afternoon. The two SEC programs are heading into halftime tied, 24-24.

Missouri’s offense has had its way with LSU’s defense, as quarterback Connor Bazelak has thrown for 171 yards and one touchdown, while the Tigers have added 111 rushing yards and two scores.

It’s still early in the season, but LSU’s fan base appears to be pretty unsatisfied with Pelini’s defense.

“Bo Pelini doesn’t need to wait until after the game to apologize to Ed Orgeron. He can go ahead and start now,” one LSU fan tweeted.

Someone should count the number of holes in the wall in the visitor’s locker room before Bo Pelini gets in there at halftime so an accurate repair bill can be sent to LSU,” Missouri writer Joe Walljasper added.

LSU’s offense hasn’t been much better, as the Tigers’ offense stalled late in the second quarter after looking good early.

It’s clearly somewhat of a rebuilding year for the LSU program, as the Tigers have to replace a ton of starters from the 2019 national champion team.

Still, fans are expecting a lot more from the Bo Pelini-led defense.


