LSU will hire a new head coach at some point in coming months. Word on the street is James Franklin may be a potential candidate.

However, following Penn State’s ugly loss to Michigan on Saturday afternoon, LSU fans are questioning whether Franklin should be considered.

The Nittany Lions ascended to No. 3 in the national rankings early on in the season. Penn State then lost to No. 4 Iowa on Oct. 9 and has gone downhill ever since. Penn State has lost four of five including their 21-17 loss to Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

Should LSU still go after Franklin? Tigers fans aren’t loving the idea anymore.

Are LSU and USC going to want James Franklin after a 7-5 season? — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) November 13, 2021

LSU and USC don't want James Franklin, but does Penn State want James Franklin? — Patrick Schmidt (@PatrickASchmidt) November 13, 2021

“James Franklin and Lincoln Riley are both taking the LSU job and have been way too distracted this week” Some message board right now — Andrew Hammond (@ahammFreePress) November 13, 2021

James Franklin when he realizes that because of this season USC and LSU no longer are interested and he is stuck in State College JamesFranklinOMFG.gif — Kevin Reitmeyer (@KevinReitmeyer) November 13, 2021

Tell me again why James Franklin keeps getting mentioned for USC and LSU. — Braden Yoder (@bradencarryoder) November 13, 2021

Here’s the question: does Penn State even want James Franklin anymore?

Penn State’s offense has become an atrocity this season. Franklin discussed the Nittany Lions’ lack of explosive plays after the Michigan loss.

“We have played hard, but we haven’t made enough big plays,” Franklin said, via 247Sports. “You take Jahan Dotson out, and we’re not making enough big plays or explosive plays. We’ve done that for a really long time, and I don’t know if we’ve had very many explosive runs all year long, so that is something we’re going to have to look at hard, but I think that’s the biggest issue. We just don’t have enough explosiveness besides Jahan Dotson and the offense.”