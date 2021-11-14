The Spun

LSU Fans Said The Same Thing About James Franklin On Saturday

A solo shot of Penn State coach James Franklin.STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on before the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Kent State Golden Flashes at Beaver Stadium on September 15, 2018 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

LSU will hire a new head coach at some point in coming months. Word on the street is James Franklin may be a potential candidate.

However, following Penn State’s ugly loss to Michigan on Saturday afternoon, LSU fans are questioning whether Franklin should be considered.

The Nittany Lions ascended to No. 3 in the national rankings early on in the season. Penn State then lost to No. 4 Iowa on Oct. 9 and has gone downhill ever since. Penn State has lost four of five including their 21-17 loss to Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

Should LSU still go after Franklin? Tigers fans aren’t loving the idea anymore.

Here’s the question: does Penn State even want James Franklin anymore?

Penn State’s offense has become an atrocity this season. Franklin discussed the Nittany Lions’ lack of explosive plays after the Michigan loss.

