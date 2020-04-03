Former LSU QB And Son Both Test Positive For Coronavirus

The coronavirus does not care how famous or anonymous you are. Celebrities, athletes and public figures of all walks of life are catching the dangerous virus. Now, that is the case for the LSU football community as well.

Sadly, a former LSU signal-caller and his football-loving son are among the latest to contract the coronavirus. According to The Advocate, former LSU QB Jamie Howard and St. Thomas High School QB Walker Howard, a highly-recruited young quarterback, have both tested positive for COVID-19.

In an interview, the elder Howard called on people to take the virus seriously and predicts that “maybe half of us” will be exposed at some point. He described the coronavirus symptoms as “the flu on steroids” and says that the respiratory issue only makes it worse.

“I think everyone needs to know this is a very serious thing,” Howard said in the interview. “When it’s all said and done, I think a lot of us, maybe half of us, are going to be exposed to it at some point. I think we’re all just reacting differently to it. You don’t want people scared to see you or anything. People need to know how serious this is. This is like the flu on steroids. Then you add the respiratory issue with it, it’s no joke at all.”

Former St. Thomas More and LSU quarterback Jamie Howard and his highly recruited son Walker have both tested positive for coronavirus. The latest on their conditions here ⬇ https://t.co/K201nRlYrC — Tiger on Saturday, Saint on Sunday (@LSUnow) April 3, 2020

Howard was a four-year starter at LSU, and only the second ever to start for the Tigers as a freshman. He was also a baseball player, and was drafted No. 59 overall by the Atlanta Braves in 1992 MLB Draft.

As for his son Walker, the high school sophomore quarterback is a 2022 dual-threat prospect. He already has scholarship offers from national powers like Alabama, Baylor, Texas A&M and LSU among others.

Thankfully, Walker reportedly isn’t showing any symptoms from the infectious virus.

We all wish the Howard family a full and swift recovery from this terrible pandemic.

[The Advocate]