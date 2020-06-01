LSU has set up its non-conference schedule to include at least one Power Five opponent over the next 13 years.

But the Tigers are also going to give a couple of SWAC schools a chance to make history. On Monday, the school announced that two more non-conference schools to their future schedules.

On September 10, 2022, Tiger Stadium will play host to the Southern University Jaguars. Southern University is one of the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s top programs, winning four division crowns in the last seven years under Dawson Odum.

The following year, on September 9, 2023, LSU will host the Grambling State Tigers. Led by Broderick Fobbs, the Tigers have had similar success over the past few years. They’ve won two SWAC titles in and never finished worse than second in their division.

LSU will host Southern and Grambling in Tiger Stadium 🔗https://t.co/lwFoO3wS6T pic.twitter.com/6kSzQdj7cs — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) June 1, 2020

Southern University joins an LSU 2022 non-conference schedule that already includes a game against Florida State at the Superdome and a home game against New Mexico.

Grambling State rounds out LSU’s 2023 schedule, with games against Florida State, Georgia State and Army.

As it stands, LSU has 22 non-conference games scheduled out over the next decade-plus. Some of the teams they’ll play in the future include UCLA (2021 and 2024), Clemson (2025-26), Oklahoma (2027-28), Arizona State (2029-30) and Utah (2031-32).

There are some pretty tough foes that the Tigers have to face. And they still have their regular games against the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M and Florida.

It will take a robust program to maintain this level of excellence.