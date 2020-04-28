LSU Football Adds Major Graduate Transfer From Harvard

Over the weekend, the LSU football program tied an NFL draft record after having 13 players selected in the 2020 NFL draft.

Several other players signed undrafted free agent contracts just a few hours after the draft. With tons of talent headed to the NFL, that means the Tigers will have major holes to fill for the 2020 season.

Head coach Ed Orgeron and company have done a great job of recruiting in recent seasons. It will be difficult to replenish the talent void from 2019 to 2020, though.

To help with the influx of talent leaving for the NFL, Orgeron has landed several transfers with starting experience. On Tuesday afternoon, LSU landed yet another star graduate transfer.

According to Brody Miller, the Tigers signed former Harvard offensive lineman Liam Shanahan.

Shanahan was named to the All-Ivy League first team after a tremendous 2019 season.

He’s played in all 10 games for Harvard in each of the past three seasons. Now he’ll help to fill the void left by three starters from the 2019 season heading off to the NFL.

Damien Lewis, Lloyd Cushenberry and Saahdiq Charles were all drafted over the weekend.

Shanahan’s starting experience will be a valuable asset to Orgeron and the Tigers heading into 2020.