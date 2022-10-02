LSU Football Announces Official Update On Sevyn Banks

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: LSU Tigers football helmet during the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tonight's LSU vs. Auburn game got off to a terrifying start.

LSU's Sevyn Banks was stretchered off the field after the game's opening kickoff this Saturday night.

The Tigers just released a statement to address Banks' status.

Fortunately, Banks is alert and mobile. He has been cleared to leave the hospital and will soon return to the stadium.

"Sevyn Banks was taken to a local hospital following an injury on the first play of tonight's game. After a series of tests, he was alert and mobile. He has been cleared to leave the hospital and will return to the stadium under the care of team doctors."

A significant update for the LSU Tigers. We certainly wish Sevyn Banks well in his recovery.

LSU, meanwhile, trails Auburn 17-14 at the half.

The second half will soon be underway.