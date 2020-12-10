Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About LSU’s Bowl Ban

LSU’s football program self-imposed a bowl ban on Wednesday night.

The Tigers, 3-5 on the season, were not going to be considered for any prominent bowl games anyway. However, Coach O’s program is trying to get out in front of some potential violations.

“LSU has informed the NCAA and SEC that it will self-impose a one-year postseason ban on its football program for the 2020-21 bowl season, in addition to self-imposed sanctions already declared,” the school announced in a statement released on Wednesday evening. “LSU leadership made this decision after careful deliberation and review of the NCAA rules violations that have been discovered in the University’s cooperative investigation with the NCAA and IARP.

“This decision reflects LSU’s commitment to compliance with NCAA regulations and maintenance of institutional control. We regret the impact that this decision has on our current student-athletes, but we make it in the best interest of the football program and University. LSU will continue to cooperate with the NCAA and IARP throughout the enforcement process.”

ESPN.com had some details on the ban:

LSU had already self-imposed a reduction of eight scholarships over two years because of NCAA violations under previous coach Les Miles. The violations were related to an LSU booster embezzling money from a children’s hospital foundation and facilitating it to families of current and former student-athletes. A Level III violation resulted from Cleveland Browns receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. giving $2,000 in cash to four LSU players on the field after the Tigers’ 42-25 victory against Clemson in the CFP National Championship game on Jan. 13.

The college football world is joking that LSU’s self-imposed bowl ban isn’t much of a punishment at all considering where the team is at in 2020.

LOLOLSU, this is an even bigger scam than Auburn’s self-imposed basketball ban. https://t.co/o4KzRpQX12 — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 10, 2020

I think the teams LSU played this season were the ones who imposed a bowl ban on the Tigers. https://t.co/3h6jKrBOZo — Steven Ward (@wardreporter) December 10, 2020

In the same spirit, I have decided to sit out the NHL seasonhttps://t.co/sserYoFPal — Jason Priestas (@priestas) December 10, 2020

If you’d told an LSU fan outside the Superdome on Jan. 13 where their program would be 11 months later, they’d never, ever, ever believe you. https://t.co/OxSaxElcl4 — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) December 10, 2020

Good try, though, LSU.