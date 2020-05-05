Returning LSU Star Comments On Playing For Bo Pelini

LSU football has to withstand plenty of changes after last year’s miraculous national championship run. Among them is the loss of defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, who landed the head coaching job at Baylor.

Ed Orgeron didn’t have to go too far outside of the Tigers football family to replace him. Bo Pelini, who coached the Tigers defense from 2005-07, before starting his head coaching career, returns to Baton Rouge. That should be a pretty exciting proposition for LSU’s defensive players.

The former Nebraska and Youngstown State head coach is a pretty aggressive play caller on that side of the ball. He’s not the same coach as Aranda, but he should fit pretty seamlessly into what LSU has been doing. To hear JaCoby Stevens, the team’s star safety, discuss things, and Pelini will be molding the defense to the players.

Obviously, preparations for the season are lagging behind where they normally would be at this point on the calendar. Pelini is working to get his defense installed remotely, and Stevens thinks things will transition pretty seamlessly. From InsideTheTigers.com’s Harrison Valentine:

JaCoby Stevens talking about Bo Pelini with @LSUTigersVoice: “The installs are getting me excited about how aggressive, how loose we’re going to play. He fit right into our culture. He’s not going to make a player adjust to his system. He’s going to put them where they fit.” #LSU — Harrison Valentine (@HValentineLSU) May 5, 2020

It won’t be easy to step in for Aranda, whose defenses were among the best in college football before the offense caught up last year. LSU gave up some points during the 2019 title campaign, but the defense got healthier as the year went on and looked great down the stretch.

Pelini served as coordinator under Les Miles during LSU’s last title run, back in 2007. Stevens returns, but he’ll have to fill some significant spots elsewhere on the defense.

Pass rusher K’lavon Chaisson and linebacker Patrick Queen were first rounders in the NFL Draft last month. Cornerback Kristian Fulton and safety Grant Delpit went second round, LB Jacob Phillips was a third rounder, and DT Rashad Lawrence went in the fourth round. LB Michael Divinity and DT Breiden Fehoko both landed on teams as undrafted free agents.

[Harrison Valentine]