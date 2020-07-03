Photo Of Coach O’s New Hobby Is Going Viral

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has become a beloved figure in the sports world for his charismatic personality. After all, there isn’t a person in college football that delivers better postgame press conferences than Coach O.

Orgeron is coming off the best season of his coaching career, as he led the Tigers to their first national title since 2007. It appears he rewarded himself by acquiring a new hobby.

Photos have emerged of Coach O learning how to box. He’s been training with L.J. Morvant, who has apparently trained a handful of boxers from the state of Louisiana. According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, Orgeron’s trains six hours per week.

The only positive to all the free time that coaches have received this offseason is that they can now pursue other endeavors. Clearly, Coach O wanted to get in the ring and see if he can box as well as he can coach.

During the pandemic, Ed Orgeron found himself enough free time to acquire a new hobby. Meet: Orgeron Le Boxeur.#LSU https://t.co/ad4N4A2Mym pic.twitter.com/6lz0KxsQ93 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 3, 2020

It’s not surprising to see that LSU fans love the new hobby that Ed Orgeron has picked up.

Orgeron isn’t just taking boxing lessons this summer. The championship-winning coach is also working on bringing top recruits to LSU for the foreseeable future.

On Friday morning, the Tigers landed a commitment from four-star wideout Chris Hilton. He’s the 14th commit for LSU’s 2021 recruiting class.

Let’s just say this has been quite the summer for Coach O. Hopefully, we’ll see him coaching on the sidelines this fall.