Colin Cowherd Asks Joel Klatt If Ed Orgeron Could Be ‘In Trouble’ With A Rough 2020 Season

Defending national champion LSU football suffered one of the two monumental losses in college football last weekend. Ed Orgeron’s Tigers fell to Mississippi State, a team playing its first game under offensive wizard Mike Leach.

LSU has always been one of the most talented teams in the entire country. Last year, behind an offense reinvented by Joe Brady and one of the greatest college quarterback seasons ever by Joe Burrow, the team exploded for a 15-0 season. It was one of the most impressive we’ve ever seen.

The Tigers that took the field Saturday barely resembled the team that won the national title in January. Only a handful of starters from that title team saw the field Saturday, due to a combination of graduation, NFL Draft departures, opt outs, and injuries. Still, based on talent alone, LSU expects to beat Mississippi State every year.

Earlier this week, Colin Cowherd had a pretty interesting question for FS1 college football analyst Joel Klatt: “By the end of this year, LSU’s got five losses. Orgeron’s in trouble?”

Klatt doesn’t by it as a concern for this season. He says that because LSU was so good last season, that it will keep him afloat “for a while.” He doesn’t totally sell the notion that Orgeron could get into some trouble if last year winds up looking like a fluke, in response to Cowherd saying that Burrow “saved his job.”

“Maybe. I mean, not at the end of this year. Two things: one is, they were so historically great a year ago, that’s going to carry him for a while. That 15-0 was extraordinary. Number two is, with the pandemic and financial hit these programs are taking, you’re not going to see a lot of people making coaching regardless, much less with guys with big buyouts.

If there is a concern for Coach O, it comes with how the 2019 season impacts LSU’s recruiting. If he winds up with a new wave of talent rivaling what Alabama and Clemson bring in now, he may be able to take LSU football back to national championship form, even without Burrow and Brady. If he can’t build on that success, that is where he may run into trouble.

“A third point, and to your point, I can’t wait to see him without Joe Burrow and without Joe Brady because the fact remains, to be a great coach in college football, you have to win, not just once, but over cycles of recruits. “We know Nick Saban is a great coach, we know Dabo Swinney is a great coach, we know Urban Meyer was a great coach, we’re still seeing this being proven out with Lincoln Riley or Ryan Day, and all those young coaches, because we’ve seen guys win over cycles of recruits. We don’t know if Ed Orgeron can do that. Are they going to go right back to being that 10-3, 9-4 LSU team that was prior to Burrow and Brady?”

Klatt is also very much not sold on Bo Pelini as the answer as LSU’s defensive coordinator. He takes back over the job he held years ago, after Dave Aranda left to become head coach at Baylor.

“Bo Pelini will get Ed Orgeron in hot water quicker than anything else down there. Because we’ve seen it and it hasn’t really worked. You’re trying to dip back 15 years to the last time Pelini was a really great defensive coordinator.”

Cowherd was jumping the gun and overselling some of LSU’s struggles prior to last year a bit. The team was not elite, but it beat up a lot of teams that were below the Alabama-level without much issue, the Troy game a few years ago aside. Winning a historic national title should buy him a lot of time, and Ed Orgeron deserves a lot of credit for hiring a relative unknown like Brady to take over the offense, proving that he’s willing to adapt to a modern style of play.

If the Tigers keep getting wiped out by the likes of Mississippi State, we can definitely revisit things, but expect Ed Orgeron to lead LSU football for the foreseeable future.

