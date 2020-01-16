LSU Assistant Coach Announces His Departure From Staff

Joe Brady isn’t the only LSU assistant leaving the program after Monday night’s National Championship. John Decoster, a graduate assistant that worked with the team’s tight ends, including star Thaddeus Moss, has taken a new job.

Decoster is off to Old Dominion. Former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne is the new head coach of the Monarchs.

ODU will give him a bump up to full-time assistant. It looks like he’ll be working with the Monarch tight ends.

He made the announcement via Twitter this morning.

From his announcement:

“Spent the past three seasons at LSU as a GA was blessed with the rare opportunity the past two seasons to also serve as the Tight Ends coach. It’s been one hell of a ride. “To the LSU tight ends THANK YOU for trusting in me to be your coach. Playing tight end can be a thankless job at times, y’all kept grinding and made sure y’all had an IMPACT on the game catching passes and bodies. We made history and set the bar for the future of that position. “Was fortunate to be a small part of a legendary team. “Can’t wait to hit the ground running at ODU and work to bring a championship to the 757!! “Reign on and Geaux Monarchs!!”

Bruce Feldman first broke this news on Tuesday. He called Decoster a “rising star” in the profession.

Led by Moss, LSU tight ends recorded 61 catches for 711 yards and four touchdowns this season. Moss became an integral part of the offense in the College Football Playoff, catching two key touchdowns in the National Championship Game.

