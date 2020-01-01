LSU Football Lands Massive New Year’s Day Commitment

2019 was a great year for LSU football, and 2020 is already off to a strong start with the commitment of 2021 five-star linebacker Raesjon Davis.

Davis, who plays for Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, is the No. 3 player in the state of California and the No. 1 outside linebacker in the 2021 recruiting cycle. He’s also the No. 19 overall player in his class.

Davis chose the Tigers over UCLA, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC, Michigan and more.

Before Davis’ commitment, LSU’s early 2021 class included three verbal commitments, but only ranked ninth in the SEC and 28th nationally. Expect both of those rankings to shoot up now.

Right now, LSU has the No. 5 2020 recruiting class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia are the only schools listed higher than the Tigers.

On the field, LSU will be looking for its 15th victory of the season when it takes on Clemson in the national championship game on January 13.