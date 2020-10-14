Coach O Updates Status Of QB Myles Brennan Ahead Of Florida Game

LSU football has a very tough test this weekend, against a Florida team trying to bounce back from a tough loss at Texas A&M. To make matters worse, the Tigers will likely be without starting quarterback Myles Brennan, head coach Ed Orgeron said today.

Brennan took a big hit near the goal line during Saturday’s game against Missouri, a 45-41 upset loss. He was the only player to take a snap for the Tigers in the game, but apparently his health is still a major concern in the days after that game. Now, he’s considered doubtful for Saturday’s trip to The Swamp.

Without Brennan, LSU football could be heading into the game with an extremely inexperienced quarterback under center, whomever gets the nod. TJ Finley and Max Johnson, who have split snaps, are both true freshmen. Neither has thrown a pass through the first three games of the season.

Brennan missed practice on Wednesday, and his status is unknown moving forward. Orgeron said he has some hope that Brennan will be able to go on Saturday. The “doubtful” designation calls that into serious question though.

Max Johnson was a four-star recruit from Watkinsville, Ga., ranked No. 253 overall and No. 10 among pro-style quarterbacks. TJ Finley is a native Louisianan, starring for Ponchatoula High School last year. He was a three-star player, ranked No. 499 overall and No. 19 among pro-style QBs.

Florida’s defense may not present the toughest challenge for a player in his first game, if Brennan can’t go, though. The Gators have given up 100 total points and 495 yards per game in their 2-1 start. ESPN’s Football Power Index ranks the Gator defense No. 50 in the country.

LSU is 1-2 to start the season, with upset losses to Mississippi State and Missouri bookending a convincing win over Vanderbilt. If Florida’s defense has been disappointing this season, the Tigers’, led by new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, is a full-on sieve.

Saturday’s rivalry game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET from Gainesville. ESPN has the broadcast for the big SEC clash.