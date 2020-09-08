Jesse Palmer Names 1 College Quarterback Under ‘Tremendous Pressure’

Replacing a legend is never easy. That is exactly what LSU football’s Myles Brennan will try to do for the Tigers this season.

Last year, Joe Burrow broke out to have one of the greatest collegiate quarterback seasons of all time. With Joe Brady, who left LSU to take the offensive coordinator job with the Carolina Panthers, reshaping the offense, threw for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns, and just six interceptions on the year. He won the Heisman Trophy, led LSU to the national title, and went No. 1 in the NFL Draft.

Brennan doesn’t need to accomplish all of that, but the LSU offense is riding on him this year. Star weapons like Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Justin Jefferson left for the NFL Draft, and Ja’Marr Chase was a late opt-out. The Tigers take a major hit around the quarterback position as well.

“Myles Brennan has tremendous, tremendous pressure on him,” ESPN’s Jesse Palmer said on Monday’s edition of College Football Countdown, per Saturday Down South. “I remember when I got to Florida right after Danny Wuerffel won the Heisman, everyone said, ‘You don’t gotta be Danny Wuerffel. You just gotta be Jesse Palmer you’ll be great.’ Well, that sounds good until you throw your first pick.”

Palmer, who wound up having a very nice career at Florida, knows the stress that Brennan is under this season. That is especially true at a football hotbed like LSU.

“And then you’re gonna hear from everybody on campus, you’re gonna hear from the media, you’re gonna hear it from your great aunt Ella, who runs Commander’s Palace in NOLA. Myles Brennan’s under tremendous pressure at LSU.”

Brennan was an impressive recruit for the Tigers, ranked No. 6 among pro style quarterbacks in the 2017 recruiting class per 247Sports.

Last season, he completed 24-of-40 throws for 353 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He and LSU football open their season vs. Mississippi State on Sept. 26.

