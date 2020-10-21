LSU Football Self-Imposing Penalties, Banning Odell Beckham Jr.

Immediately following LSU’s win over Clemson in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship, NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. was seen handing out $2,000 worth of $100 bills to players on the field. Fast forward nine months later, and the school is now self-imposing penalties for multiple violations.

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, LSU is banning Beckham from its facilities for two years due to his decision to hand out cash after the national title game.

In addition to taking care of the situation involving Beckham, the Tigers have also decided to self-impose penalties for violations regarding booster payments.

Dellinger is reporting that LSU is docking itself eight football scholarships over a two-year period. Recruiting visits will also be reduced during that span because of an investigation that uncovered booster payments to the father of a football player.

NEWS: #LSU is self imposing penalties for FB violations connected to booster payments, including reduction in 8 scholarships, sources tell @SINow. School banning Odell Beckham Jr. from its facilities for 2 yrs for handing out cash. From @PatForde and me- https://t.co/dNJh77mOZL — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 21, 2020

Robert Munson, the athletic director at LSU, released a statement on the school’s self-imposed sanctions.

“LSU has worked proactively and in cooperation with the NCAA to identify and self-report any violations that occurred within our football program,” Munson said. “We believe these self-imposed penalties are appropriate and we will continue to coordinate and cooperate with the NCAA on this matter.”

It’s unknown at this time if the NCAA will be satisfied with these penalties.

As for Beckham, the Browns wide receiver has yet to comment on his alma mater’s decision.