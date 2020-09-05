ESPN Analyst Says LSU Football Is ‘Way Overrated’ At No. 6

LSU football won’t look the same this fall as it did last year during its run to the national championship. Still, the Tigers are expected to be a contender in the SEC.

This may be something of a rebuilding year for Ed Orgeron after last year’s team proved to be one of the best in college football history. Heisman winning quarterback Joe Burrow is gone, as are the vast majority of the starters from that national championship game. Just last week, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, maybe the top offensive weapon in the country, opted out of the season.

ESPN analyst Andre Ware thinks LSU could be in for a rough year with all of the star players that are gone. During today’s broadcast of the Marshall vs. Eastern Kentucky game, the former Heisman winner said that he believes the Tigers are “way overrated,” after opening the season at No. 6 in the AP Poll.

“I think they’re way overrated … five starters return,” Ware said during the second quarter of that Marshall win, per 247Sports. “They won the national championship last year so whoever voted and puts the polls together give them consideration for having done so, but I think that’s way too high for LSU. I may have Texas A&M slotted in that Top 5 and LSU way down the list based on who they return.”

'LSU is way overrated at No. 6.' ESPN analyst Andre Ware explains why the Tigers won't repeat as national champions: https://t.co/6vGhWMNdK8 pic.twitter.com/gKolmO3cGE — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 5, 2020

Wide receiver Terrace Marshall and offensive tackle Austin Deculus return as starters from that national championship win over Clemson on the offensive side. Defensive end Glen Logan and star defensive backs JaCoby Stevens and Derek Stingley are the veterans on the defensive end.

Players are not the only major departures that Ware is worried about. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who transformed and modernized the Tiger attack last year, is now with the Carolina Panthers. Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda left to take the Baylor head coaching job.

Counting out LSU football is never a smart move. Year-in and year-out, the Tigers have one of the most talented teams in the country and that doesn’t change this year. Ware may be right about the team as a top six program this fall though, given all of the turnover.

