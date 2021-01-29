Disturbing Details Emerge Following LSU Player’s Arrest For Animal Abuse

Back in September, the LSU Tigers suspended defensive end Ray Parker from the team for violating team rules. Details have emerged regarding Parker’s antics off the field, and they’re quite disturbing.

It was already known that Parker was accused of domestic violence last fall. Well, the former four-star recruit now faces another accusation.

According to a report from Lea Skene of The Advocate, LSU police issued an arrest warrant in September accusing Parker of abusive behavior toward his puppy, Kash. This warrant actually came about after the authorities found evidence of animal cruelty from their previous search.

The police warrant states that Parker “routinely abused” Kash, sending text messages about punishing it for urinating on the floor. Parker allegedly kicked his puppy repeatedly to the point where it needed to have its leg amputated because of multiple fractures.

Additionally, Parker’s roommate allegedly saw him kick Kash multiple times and would need to tell him to “chill out.”

Parker is reportedly being transported to Baton Rouge for booking on the felony charge. As for his domestic abuse case, that remains ongoing. The former LSU player was charged with misdemeanor battery for allegedly destroying his girlfriend’s apartment and phone, as well as shoving her into a dresser.

All these details regarding Ray Parker’s off-field history are frightening to say the least. We’ll provide more updates on this situation when they’re available.

