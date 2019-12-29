LSU Football Reacts To National Title Matchup vs. Clemson

The College Football Playoff national title game is set. After LSU destroyed Oklahoma by a final score of 63-28 and Clemson took down Ohio State 29-23 it will be a match-up of Tigers for the national title.

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow led the Tigers with nearly 500 yards passing and eight total touchdowns as LSU continued its impressive run.

Meanwhile, it wasn’t pretty for Clemson on Saturday night, but the Tigers found a way to take down the Buckeyes to advance to yet another national title game.

Following Clemson’s win over Ohio State on Saturday night, LSU’s official Twitter account sent a simple message to Dabo Swinney and company.

“We comin’,” the message read.

Clemson and Ohio State were the only two programs that ranked inside the top-five in both total offense and defense. Meanwhile, LSU boasts one of the most-potent offenses in recent college football history.

It will be strength against strength when LSU’s offense faces Clemson’s defense.

The College Football Playoff national title game kicks off on January 13. Clemson and LSU have over two weeks to prepare for each other in what should be an incredible game.

Both programs are in search of their fourth national title.

Stay tuned for the latest.