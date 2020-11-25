Former LSU Player, Beloved Baton Rouge Restaurateur Ruffin Rodrigue Jr. Has Died

The Spun

LSU football helmets are seen sitting alone.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: LSU helmets are seen on the field prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

Ruffin Rodrigue Jr., a former LSU football player and owner of popular Baton Rouge restaurant Ruffino’s, has died.

“Ruffino’s is saddened to announce that our owner and founder Ruffin Rodrigue Jr. passed away unexpectedly last night,” the restaurant’s official Instagram account posted this morning. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Rodrigue played guard for the Tigers from 1986-89, winning two SEC Championships with the program. He’d enter the restaurant industry after finishing his football career, opening Ruffino’s, an incredibly popular Italian steakhouse in Baton Rouge, in 2000.

He was also a very popular figure within the LSU football community. After hearing the news, LSU football coach Ed Orgeron paid his respects to Rodrigue online.

According to WBRZ-TV, during a call today, Orgeron said he was “crushed” when he heard the news about Rodrigue, calling him “a tremendous person to be around.”

The LSU football coach is not alone in feeling that way. Numerous messages of support have been sent in the hour that the news has been out there.

According to The Advocate, Ruffin Rodrigue was active in advocating for grants and other monetary relief to support a local restaurant industry that has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

Our thoughts go out to his family and everyone in the Baton Rouge and LSU communities that have been impacted by this tragic loss.


