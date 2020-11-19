Louisiana Governor Comments On LSU Football Abuse Allegations

LSU football is receiving renewed scrutiny following a new report on the abuse allegations against the program. Earlier this week, USA Today reported that LSU ignored the law in handling assault allegations against players in the program.

The fallout has led Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards to respond. In an official statement, Governor Edwards found the accusations from USA Today to be “deeply troubling”. He stated that every act of sexual violence and abuse are “unacceptable.”

Governor Edwards called on LSU to conduct “a thorough, independent and transparent investigation” into the allegations. He further called for “significant consequences” if LSU is found to have committed any wrongdoing.

“Let’s be clear: every act of sexual violence and abuse is unacceptable,” Governor Edwards said in a statement. “The allegations and accusations presented in the USA Today story are deeply troubling. LSU must conduct a thorough, independent and transparent investigation of the serious issues that have been raised. If this investigation finds any wrongdoing or concludes that violence or misconduct, there should be significant consequences. Nothing is more important than the safety of all members of LSU’s community.

“It is necessary that LSU addresses these issues promptly to protect its students and to assure the trust and confidence of the students, faculty, staff, alumni and the larger LSU community.”

.@LouisianaGov weighs in on sexual misconduct/domestic violence scandal at @LSU. He calls the accusations "deeply troubling" and says that anyone who turned a blind eye to credible reports should face "significant consequences." #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/MlBqy3cA2y — Julie O'Donoghue (@JSODonoghue) November 19, 2020

A number of LSU football players from the Ed Orgeron era have been accused of abuse and assault, with former RB Derrius Guice being the biggest name brought up.

LSU has since released a statement of its own denouncing sexual assault and abuse. But the allegations against the program do not paint the picture of actions matching their words.

It may be months or even years before a full investigation is completed. In the meantime, LSU should take Governor Edwards’ advice and find someone to get it started.