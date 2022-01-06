LSU Football Signee Reportedly Injured In Car Accident

The LSU Tigers received unfortunate news this week involving one of their four-star recruits from the 2022 class.

On Thursday afternoon, Sam Spiegelman from Rivals posted a cryptic message regarding defensive lineman Quency Wiggins on social media.

“Keep Quency Wiggins in your thoughts and prayers,” Spiegelman wrote. “All reports are positive so far and I’m told he’s in great spirits with good reports on his condition.”

Spiegelman followed up this tweet with some important information on Wiggins. It turns out he was in a car accident. The latest update on his status is very encouraging.

“Was in a car accident. A hit and run on a scooter,” Spiegelman added. “Wiggins is in good spirits with an injured wrist and some bumps and bruises. Great news so far.”

It’s great to hear that Wiggins is in good spirits.

Wiggins, the No. 69 overall recruit and No. 9 defensive lineman from his class, received over 20 scholarship offers during his recruitment process.

LSU was fortunate enough to land Wiggins, who is already drawing praise from analysts. 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks believes Wiggins will be a Day 2 pick when he’s eventually eligible for the NFL Draft.