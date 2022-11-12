LSU Football Star Asked Brian Kelly Who Michael Jordan Is

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers reacts during a game at Tiger Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

When LSU needed him most, freshman linebacker Harold Perkins put the team on his back and came up with a game-sealing strip sack.

After the game was over, LSU head coach Brian Kelly revealed that Perkins threw up before kickoff. He was apparently dealing with the flu.

Kelly made an MJ (Michael Jordan) reference to Perkins this afternoon. However, the Texas native wasn't aware of MJ is.

Perkins asked Kelly, "Who's MJ?" His head coach replied, "God I'm getting old."

It's possible the MJ reference just flew over Perkins' head. Most athletes know who Jordan is regardless of their age.

Nonetheless, the focus here should be on Perkins having a performance for the ages while being under the weather.

Perkins finished this Saturday's game against Arkansas with eight total tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles.

With the win this afternoon, LSU is in the driver's seat to represent the SEC West in the conference championship game.