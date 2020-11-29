LSU Football Star Reportedly Won’t Play Against Alabama

As if LSU football didn’t already have a hard enough time ahead of itself against Alabama. One of the Tigers’ top players reportedly won’t play.

According to ESPN 104.5’s Jordy Culotta, LSU junior wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. has chosen to leave the team and opt out of the remainder of the season. Marshall is the Tigers’ top wideout.

On Saturday, Marshall hauled in 10 receptions for 134 yards and the lone touchdown in LSU’s 20-7 loss to Texas A&M. On the year, he’s recorded 48 catches, 731 yards and 10 touchdowns.

That is 18 receptions, 392 yards and eight touchdowns more than the next player on the Tigers’ roster.

Hearing from sources Terrace Marshall is leaving the LSU Football team today. He will no longer play his Junior season. #LSU @OTB_ESPN — Jordy Culotta (@JordyCulotta) November 29, 2020

LSU football has been hit hard by player opt-outs this year. It is one of the reasons the defending national champs are only 3-4 with two games remaining.

After taking on Alabama next Saturday, the Tigers are scheduled to finish up the regular seasons against Florida on December 12.

Apparently, they will have to do so without Terrace Marshall.