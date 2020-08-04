LSU Football Player Says He’s Lost 27 Pounds From Coronavirus

As we approach the 2020 college football season, COVID-19 is a major concern for players entering the year. While most young people are pretty resilient in fighting the virus, any notion that it doesn’t pose a risk to college football players is flat wrong. LSU football’s Travez Moore made that clear on social media today.

Moore, a pass rush specialist for the Tigers, shared his experience with the coronavirus. It is a pretty frightening look at what it can do to even a healthy, 20-something elite level athlete. He says he’s lost 27 pounds as a result.

“Bro coronavirus is real,” he said to another person, whose tweet has been deleted, adding a thumbs down emoji. “I was 256 now I’m 229 because I lost my appetite and it’s hard to eat plus you can barely breathe. You can’t smell food you can’t taste food or taste any liquids.”

Moore had some pretty clear advice for everyone as we work through this virus: “stay y’all ass in the house.” There’s no arguing that point from the LSU football player, given what he’s been through.

Bro coronavirus is real 👎🏿.. i was 256 now I’m 229 because i lost my appetite and it’s hard to eat plus you can barley breath. You can’t smell food you can’t taste food or taste any liquids.. stay y’all ass in the house https://t.co/GU66rkau0v — vezz (@moore_travez) August 4, 2020

Travez Moore isn’t the only player to deal with some serious health issues stemming from COVID-19. Just yesterday, we found out about the scary experience that Indiana freshman offensive lineman Brady Feeney is going through.

His mother credits IU with doing everything right, and it still didn’t stop her son from having a very serious experience with the virus ravaging the country.

“After 14 days of hell battling the horrible virus, his school did additional testing on all those that were positive. My son even received extra tests because he was one of the worst cases,” Rucker said. “Now we are dealing with possible heart issues! He is still experiencing additional symptoms and his blood work is indicating additional problems. “Bottom line, even if your son’s schools do everything right to protect them, they CAN’T PROTECT THEM!! I pray my son recovers from this horrible virus and can lead a healthy normal life!!”

Please stay safe, everyone.

[Travez Moore]