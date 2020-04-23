LSU Football Trolls Joe Burrow With Old Hair Photo

On Thursday afternoon, just a few hours before the NFL draft kicks off, presumptive No. 1 pick Joe Burrow revealed his one worry: his hair.

With all of the stay-at-home orders, Burrow couldn’t get to a barber before the draft. “Nobody’s allowed to make fun of me tonight none of the barbershops are open,” Burrow said on Twitter.

Well, his former college football program took note. The LSU Football Twitter account tweeted out an old photo of Burrow from high school with an interesting hairstyle.

Let’s just say we hope Burrow looks a little bit better on draft night than he did when this photo was taken a few years ago. Check it out.

Burrow will be surrounded by family when the first round of the NFL draft kicks off later tonight. We’re sure his family will make sure he’s looking good for the cameras.

As for how he’ll look on the football field for the Bengals, that’s anyone’s guess. However, if he’s even close to his production from the 2019 season, Cincinnati could be in playoff contention.

Burrow accumulated over 6,000 yards and 60 passing touchdowns en route to the Heisman Trophy and a national title.

The first round of the NFL draft kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET.