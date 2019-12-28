LSU Football’s Tweet At Halftime Is Going Viral

There are few words to try and describe Joe Burrow’s first half performance against LSU. It was as close to perfect as it gets. Oklahoma quite literally didn’t have an answer for the Heisman winner and the Tigers’ explosive offense.

Following Burrow’s seven touchdown, 403-yard first half performance, LSU had the perfect reaction. The Tigers’ social media team posted a hilarious tweet at halftime of today’s semi-final Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

LSU was leading Oklahoma, 49-14, at halftime.

It’s hard to root against the LSU QB. Burrow is as humble and respectful as players can be. Even in the midst of a blowout victory over Oklahoma on Saturday, the Tigers’ signal caller remained composed and classy.

Burrow and LSU will now await the results of Saturday night’s PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson will go head-to-head with the right to face the Tigers in the championship game.

Both the Buckeyes and Clemson have elite defenses and will be a challenge for Burrow. But with the way the Tigers are playing, it doesn’t appear anyone can stop them.

That won’t detour Burrow’s focus though. Just a day after winning the Heisman, the LSU QB was locked in on preparing for Oklahoma.

That preparation clearly paid off as the Tigers are running away victorious over the Sooners.