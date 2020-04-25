LSU Forward Emmitt Williams Announces NBA Decision

Former 5-star prospect and LSU forward Emmitt Williams has made his 2020 NBA Draft decision.

Williams came to Baton Rouge as apart of the Tigers’ 2018 recruiting class. The 6-foot-6 forward was one of the most sought-after prospects in the nation throughout his recruitment – and he showed why during his two years at LSU.

Williams averaged 10 points and 5.9 rebounds per game the last two seasons for the Tigers. His NBA Draft stock soared during his sophomore year as the 6-foot-6 forward dropped 13.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest. He was also a stellar rim protector, averaging 1.2 blocks per game in the 2019-20 season.

After an improvement in his NBA Draft stock, Williams has decided to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft. Williams announced his decision via his personal Instagram page:

“As tough as this decision has been, I believe it is only right to announce that I will be entering the 2020 NBA Draft to pursue to my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA,” Williams wrote on Instagram.

It’s unclear what Williams’ draft projection is at the moment. Chances are, the former LSU forward could be a late first or second round pick.

The talented prospect will be a prospect to watch in coming months – both at the NBA Draft and Summer League.