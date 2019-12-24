LSU Insider Has Troubling Injury Update For Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Earlier Tuesday morning, LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger suggested star running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire would return for the College Football Playoff semifinal against Oklahoma.

However, the latest report throws some cold water on Ensminger’s comments.

When the Tigers took the field for practice on Tuesday afternoon, Edwards-Helaire was not with the team.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is not at #LSU practice today. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) December 24, 2019

It’s possible the team is giving their bell-cow back some extra time to heal before Saturday’s game against the Sooners. It’s troubling, though, that Edwards-Helaire won’t take vital reps before the biggest game of the year.

Initial reports revealed Edwards-Helaire injured his hamstring last Tuesday. He was listed as “questionable” for the semifinal game.

Over the weekend, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron updated the public on Edwards-Helaire. Coach O revealed the 5-foot-8, 209-pound junior was on crutches immediately after the injury. However, he also suggested Edwards-Helaire had a “chance” to play.

If he’s unable to go, it would be a huge loss for the Tigers on offense. He led the team with 1,290 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns to go along with 50 receptions for 399 yards and a score.

Backup running back Tyrion Davis-Price, who rushed for 270 yards and six touchdowns as a reserve this season, could see an increased workload on Saturday.

Stay tuned for the latest on Edwards-Helaire.