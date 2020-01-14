LSU Insider Names Potential Replacement For Joe Brady

Ed Orgeron and the Tigers are already seeing the impact a National Championship can have on a program. Less than 24 hours after the title game victory, LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady is reportedly off to the NFL.

Tigers fans obviously wish Brady was sticking around. But the best collegiate programs have the best coaching staffs.

Brady’s departure is a good sign that Orgeron and the Tigers aren’t just developing players, but coaches as well.

With Brady gone, the passing game coordinator position is now vacant. An LSU insider has an idea as to who’s the perfect man for the job.

LSU offensive analyst Jorge Munoz worked closely with Brady and the Tigers offense this season, according to LSU insider Ross Dellenger. Munoz could be the perfect candidate for LSU’s vacant assistant position.

“There is a somewhat obvious choice on LSU‘s staff for Joe Brady’s replacement: analyst Jorge Munoz, the former Cajuns offensive coordinator who worked closely this season with Joe Burrow and the offense,” Dellenger said on Twitter.

Given he already has a relationship with the LSU coaching staff and players, this could be a very smooth transition.

Munoz has also been linked to the Oregon offensive coordinator position, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. But it’s unclear if he’s been offered the job.

LSU may make a quick hire here if Orgeron feels confident in Munoz taking over Brady’s former position.