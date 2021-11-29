LSU lost out on the Lincoln Riley sweepstakes and has now turned its full attention to Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly, according to a report.

The Tigers are looking to replace Ed Orgeron, who won a national championship at LSU just two years ago. Riley was supposedly in the mix as a potential replacement, but the former Oklahoma head coach took a deal with USC out on the West Coast.

Now, LSU needs to make a home-run hire of its own. Insert Kelly.

According to The Athletic, LSU is targeting Notre Dame’s Kelly to be the program’s next head coach.

“LSU is making an ‘aggressive push’ to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as its next head coach, sources tell The Athletic.”

It’s hard to envision Brian Kelly leaving South Bend, but we said the same thing about Lincoln Riley before he left for USC.

Regardless of how LSU’s coaching search pans out, it’s safe to say this is one of the most wild coaching carousels in college football history. It’s also safe to assume it’ll change the college football landscape for years to come.

Notre Dame is not an easy job, yet Brian Kelly has worked wonders there. If he leaves, the Fighting Irish will be in shambles and LSU will have one of the best coaches in the game who’d be more than capable of competing with the SEC’s bests from year one.

Kelly’s a proven winner and has built a rock-solid foundation at Notre Dame. That’s exactly what LSU needs.

Stay tuned. Considering how quickly things moved with Lincoln Riley to USC, Kelly to LSU could happen sooner than expected if momentum’s quickly gained.