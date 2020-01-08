It’s become relatively common for universities to cancel classes for a day or two if the school’s football team plays in the national championship game. But Louisiana State University isn’t following the recent trend.

The Tigers will play Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game next Monday. But LSU will not be cancelling student classes the day of or after the game, according to WBRZ2 News.

Sorry students. It looks like you’re going to have to either attend class or skip the whole day. Chances are, most students will pick the latter. There’s going to be plenty of empty classrooms in Baton Rouge next Monday.

The university’s decision to continue classes has sparked a bit of fun on social media. Students are getting creative with LSU’s unfortunate decision.

LSU: starts classes on Jan. 13 Students on their way to the natty: pic.twitter.com/Viwmukk96o — Isa Rubianeaux (@isarubiano21) January 6, 2020

No, LSU students are not attending classes on the first day https://t.co/KgpmZ4pAVu — lauren (@whoevenislauren) January 7, 2020

Students are certainly hoping LSU’s leadership changes the decision. After all, there’s still five more days to make a change. But it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.

As for the Tigers’ football team, they’re gearing up for a tough Clemson team. Dabo Swinney’s squad won the 2018-19 national championship.

LSU’s Ed Orgeron is looking to win a national championship of his own. If QB Joe Burrow plays like he’s capable of, the Tigers will be bringing the title trophy back home to Baton Rouge.