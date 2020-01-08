The Spun

LSU Isn’t Canceling Classes For The National Title Game

LSU's mascot celebrating with fans.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 01: LSU Tigers fans cheer with mascot Mike the Tiger during the first half of the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl between LSU and Central Florida at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

It’s become relatively common for universities to cancel classes for a day or two if the school’s football team plays in the national championship game. But Louisiana State University isn’t following the recent trend.

The Tigers will play Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game next Monday. But LSU will not be cancelling student classes the day of or after the game, according to WBRZ2 News.

Sorry students. It looks like you’re going to have to either attend class or skip the whole day. Chances are, most students will pick the latter. There’s going to be plenty of empty classrooms in Baton Rouge next Monday.

The university’s decision to continue classes has sparked a bit of fun on social media. Students are getting creative with LSU’s unfortunate decision.

Students are certainly hoping LSU’s leadership changes the decision. After all, there’s still five more days to make a change. But it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.

As for the Tigers’ football team, they’re gearing up for a tough Clemson team. Dabo Swinney’s squad won the 2018-19 national championship.

LSU’s Ed Orgeron is looking to win a national championship of his own. If QB Joe Burrow plays like he’s capable of, the Tigers will be bringing the title trophy back home to Baton Rouge.


