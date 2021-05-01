The first two days – and three rounds – of the 2021 NFL Draft are in the books, but plenty of incredibly talented players remain.

Arguably the best player remaining on many analysts’ boards is former North Dakota State and LSU linebacker Jabril Cox. After making the jump to the Power 5 and showcasing his talents, Cox was expected to be a second-round pick.

At the very least, most analysts thought he would be off the board by the end of Day 2. However, with 105 picks in the books, Cox remains on the board and could become the steal of the draft when he hears his name called.

While fans are shocked to see him fall, the star linebacker isn’t getting carried away. He knows wherever he lands will be the best place for him. Cox took to Twitter late Friday night with a simple message.

“God has a plan,” Cox said in a message on Twitter. “I pray for direction to follow it. Patience to wait on it. & Knowledge to know when it comes.

& Knowledge to know when it comes. — Jabril Cox (@_Brillo) May 1, 2021

Cox started his college football career at North Dakota State, where he helped the team to three-straight national titles.

After being named a two-time All-American, he took his talents to LSU where he would have a chance to show he can play in the best conference in college football.

He’ll hear his name called today.