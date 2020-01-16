LSU Lineman Names Toughest Opponent Of The 2019 Season

LSU’s 2019-20 schedule was absolutely ridiculous. The Tigers played 15 total games with seven of them coming against ranked opponents – including post-season play.

No team had to face a tougher schedule this season, which makes LSU’s national championship win and undefeated record all the more impressive.

Of all the opponents the Tigers faced this season, Clemson has to have been the toughest they faced all year. After all, Dabo Swinney’s Tigers won the 2018-19 title game and went undefeated leading up to the 2020 National Championship.

But LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry disagrees. He recently said the Auburn Tigers were the toughest team he faced.

This is surprising.

“It had to be Auburn” – @LCush79 when asked on @3ManFront what the toughest game he played this season was. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) January 16, 2020

Auburn’s defensive line was regarded as the best in the nation this past season. So it makes sense Cushenberry thinks Guz Malzahn’s Tigers were a difficult opponent.

The 2019 Auburn-LSU game went down to the wire. Auburn QB Bo Nix threw a touchdown pass to WR Seth Williams to make it a 23-20 game with with just 2 minutes and 32 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

But LSU, after recovering the onside kick, was able to run out the clock to seal the victory. The three-point win was LSU’s smallest margin of victory all season long.

Auburn finished the season at just 9-4. But the Tigers were apparently LSU’s toughest test of the season.