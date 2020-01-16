The Spun

LSU Longsnapper Posts Heartfelt Message After Final Game

LSU longsnapper Blake Ferguson fires up the crowd.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Blake Ferguson #48 of the LSU Tigers pumps up the crowd late in the second quarter against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the LSU Tigers took home their first national title since Les Miles led the team to victory in 2007. Led by quarterback Joe Burrow, the Tigers erased a 17-7 Clemson lead – outscoring Trevor Lawrence and company 35-8 en route to a 42-25 win.

Burrow threw for over 460 yards and five touchdowns while also adding a touchdown on the ground. He and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson received much of the acclaim, but other role players deserve credit as well.

A football team is nothing without its long-snapper.

Blake Ferguson made sure Tigers fans heard from him following the team’s national title win. He took to Twitter with a message for all the fans.

“Louisiana was originally just the place I’d long snap at, but now it will eternally be a place the unbelievable became believable. Tiger Nation, I’ll make you proud,” he wrote.

The Tigers lost a flood of talent to the NFL after the national title win.

Justin Jefferson, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, safety Grant Delpit and others all announced their plans to enter the NFL draft.

LSU also lost star assistant coach Joe Brady to the NFL. Brady inked a deal to become the offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers.


