LSU Loses Another Player To Season-Ending Injury

A rough season for the LSU Tigers appears to be getting even worse this week. After losing All-American defender Derek Stingley Jr., they’ve now lost another star defender.

On Wednesday, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron announced that cornerback Eli Ricks will be undergoing season-ending surgery. Coach O said that it’s a “nagging injury” that kept returning that Ricks wanted to get fixed.

“It’s a sustained injury that kept on coming back and coming back,” Orgeron said, via 247Sports. “He and his family decided to get it operated on and get it fixed. I think he gets it fixed pretty soon. It was a nagging injury, and he kept on playing with it and playing with it. And it kept re-occurring, so they decided to get it operated on.”

The sophomore cornerback finishes his season with 11 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, one interception and one pass defended in six games. He had one tackle in last week’s loss to Kentucky.

Coming out of the prestigious IMG Academy in 2020, Eli Ricks was a five-star prospect and the No. 14 player in the country per 247Sports. Ricks was the No. 2 cornerback in the nation, and the No. 2 prospect from the state of California.

As a freshman in 2020, Ricks had four interceptions, two pick-sixes, five passes defended and 20 tackles. He was primed for an increased role with the injury to Derek Stingley Jr.

Hopefully the injury to Ricks doesn’t inflict lasting damage. The young cornerback has NFL potential, with some believing he may have first-round draft potential.

Will Eli Ricks bounce back in 2022?