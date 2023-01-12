LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 06: Olivia Dunne of LSU looks on after a PAC-12 meet against Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center on January 06, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd.

Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events.

"I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys, but if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job," Dunne wrote.

In an effort to keep their gymnasts safe, LSU is increasing its security.

LSU coach Jay Clark revealed that a security officer will travel with LSU's gymnastics team to competitions for the rest of the year.

"That person will be in our hotel and outside our locker room and getting us to and from the bus at the venue," Clark told The Advocate/Times-Picayune. "[The officer] will be there to create a perimeter that keeps everybody safe."

Clark continued, "We want to be accessible to our fans with autographs and kids, but we also don't want to bury our heads in the sand. We want to make sure everybody is safe at all times."

Additional security measures are being discussed at LSU this week.

Kudos to LSU for doing what needs to be done to keep Dunne and the rest of the team safe.