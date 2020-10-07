As expected, the SEC has officially shifted the location for this weekend’s LSU-Missouri game due to Hurricane Delta.

Baton Rouge is in the path of Delta, which reportedly could strengthen from a Category 2 to a Category 3 storm as it hits the Gulf Coast. As a result, Saturday’s game has been moved to Missouri.

Reports of the change of plans began surfacing on Monday, and the SEC confirmed the news this morning. Commissioner Greg Sankey also outlined the reasons why the contest wasn’t moved to a neutral site.

“It was critical to relocate the game to an SEC campus where SEC COVID-19 management protocols are in place and readily applied,” Sankey said. “I appreciate the cooperation of the schools who are working closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes while accommodating this change in the schedule.”

While LSU-Missouri was originally scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. ET Saturday night from Death Valley, it will now be played at noon ET from Faurot Field in Columbia.

Missouri is 0-2 and looking for its first win after losing to Alabama and Tennessee to start the year. LSU is 1-1 with a loss to Mississippi State and a win over Vanderbilt.

LSU won the only other SEC meeting between the two programs back in 2016.