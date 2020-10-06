The LSU Tigers were slated to host the Missouri Tigers in an SEC showdown this weekend, but that appears to have changed.

According to multiple reports, Missouri will now host Saturday’s game a few hours earlier. That decision comes as Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall in Louisiana this weekend.

Hurricane Delta is already at a Category 4 and is expected make landfall on Friday night. With the hurricane baring down on the Gulf Coast, the SEC reportedly plans to make the smart decision and relocate the contest.

According to a report from Ben Arnet of KMOU, Missouri will host LSU at 11:00 a.m. at Farout Field. Arnet said the SEC will announced the decision on Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: A University source tells me that @MizzouFootball will host LSU this Saturday at 11 am at Faurot Field. An announcement from the @SEC updating the status of the game is expected tomorrow morning at 9 am — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) October 6, 2020

Earlier this morning, LSU released a statement suggesting no decision has been made on the game yet.

“At this time, it is too early to make a determination on any impact the storm may have on Saturday’s football game against Missouri,” the school said. “The game remains scheduled for 8 pm CT on Saturday in Tiger Stadium.”

Missouri is still looking for its first win of the season. The Tigers have dropped games against Alabama and Tennessee to start the year.

Meanwhile, LSU dropped its first game of the season against Mississippi State. However, the reigning champions bounced back last weekend with a dominant performance against Vanderbilt.

Fans from both team will be eagerly awaiting the SEC’s announcement.